A look at five of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Wednesday, June 5.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Report: Russian 2016 troll campaign was well planned, made money

Propaganda is out there.

Injured hiker spins mid-air as she's airlifted off Piestewa Peak

A typical hiker rescue with a little twist.

Phoenix Zoo celebrates birth of Mexican gray wolf pups amid push to save species

Isn’t this how Game of Thrones starts?

How this Normandy town remembers the American sacrifice at D-Day

History should not be forgotten.

In the forests of British Columbia, desperate opioid users are turning to timber poaching as other opportunities dry up.

Herbicidal maniacs.