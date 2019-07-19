A look at five of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Friday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Buyer raised asking price on Mesa home disabled veteran lost over tax dispute

Posted without comment.

'Manholes' are out as Berkeley removes gender-specific language from city code

Manholes out… Maintenance holes are in.

Phoenix hasn't received rain so far this monsoon. Is that rare for the Valley?

When will it rain?

June toastiest on record, July may follow

The heat goes on and on and on…

2019 Audubon Photography Award Winners

Cool photos bird bros.