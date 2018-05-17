A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

The incredibly frustrating reason there’s no Lyme disease vaccine

It’s a story old as time… Science vs. Hysteria

Bumble Bee Foods CEO indicted in price fixing case

You can tune a piano but you can’t price fix a fish.

Twitter to Start Hiding Bad Tweets

Tweaking the tweeting algorithm to suppress bad tweets.

Facebook closed 583m fake accounts in first three months of 2018

Spammers, propagandist and fakers…. Oh my.

Florida county to battle mosquitoes through federal drone program

Drones vs. Bugs sounds like the next Dwayne Johnson movie.

