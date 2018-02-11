Take a look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch covers a million square miles. A 24-year-old dropout is trying to clean it up

Time to start cleaning up after ourselves people.

Scientists may have found the key ingredient for a universal flu vaccine, and it comes from llamas

Chalk up one for Llamas.

The gig economy is getting the Amazon treatment, but some contractors say the pay doesn't live up to promises

Gig workers of the world unite.

Simone Biles makes history winning 4th all-around world title

Super Simone!!!

Super Smash Bros. roster set without Waluigi, majorly bumming out his fan

The gamers are up in arms… well some of the gamers… a few of the gamers?