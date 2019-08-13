A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Tuesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Phoenix's light rail vote threatens to stop the lines in their tracks

A yes vote is a no vote and a no vote is a yes vote. Will confusion win the day?

President Trump overhauling enforcement of Endangered Species Act

Profits over protection.

After Newtown, Pulse, Vegas caused little change, gun-control advocates hope latest shootings push significant gun laws

So many shootings… so little change.

Supercomputer creates millions of virtual universes

I wonder which one we live in.

Minneapolis becomes the first major American city to ban new drive-through windows

Here in my car… I feel safest of all.