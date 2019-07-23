Tempe PD: More than 2 dozen suspects arrested in child sex crimes sting operation

#busted

The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2019

Arizona Cardinals #46 on the list.

Phoenix woman had a front-row seat for the Apollo 11 liftoff thanks to her dad, who was directing the whole thing

Let’s get back up there people!!!

Standoff on Hawaii mountain is about more than a telescope

Sometimes a telescope is more than a telescope.

Manmade Patterns and Uncanny Shadows Photographed From Above by JP and Mike Andrews

Cool patterns bros.