VERIFY: Can an increase in temperatures lead to an increase in violent crime?

To hot to hate vs heat rage.

How Many Of Each Caffeinated Drink You Can Safely Have On A Daily Basis, Visualized

What is a rage inferno?

Landscape with Beavers

Saguaro cactus goes head-to-head with Tucson driver

In your only in Arizona news.

Denise Nickerson, Violet in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ Dies at 62

R.I.P. Violet