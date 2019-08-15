A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

"We are at the point of no return": How a series of protests escalated into an all-out battle for the soul of Hong Kong

A crisis a hundred years in the making.

Microplastics ‘significantly contaminating the air’, scientists warn

Welcome to the age of plastic.

Human-size 'monster' penguin species discovered in New Zealand

The adventures of giant penguin sound like a fun Saturday morning cartoon.

68% of Americans have skipped recreational activities in the past year because of cost

Where’s the cheap fun at?

This photographer transformed a shipping container into a working camera

Giant snapshots anybody?