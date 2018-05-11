12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson shares a few trending stories from across the web to start your workweek. Take a look at his selection below.
Utah mayor Brent Taylor killed in Afghanistan 'insider attack'
R.I.P. Brent Taylor
A look at the polls ahead of the 2018 midterm elections shows tighter Democratic lead
Looks like it will be a close election. All depends on turnout.
Kemp's office opens investigation after accusing Dems of trying to hack voting system
Politics in Georgia getting a little dirty.
Phoenix children want you to vote in the midterms
Suffer the little children…
'Colossal collapse' in gas prices expected heading into midterm elections
Should be a little cheaper to drive to the polls on election day.