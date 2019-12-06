Here's a look at five of what might just be some of the most important and interesting stories from around the web on Wednesday, June 12.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Son says cryogenics company froze dad's head, but cremated his body

Life after this?

The 25 Cities With The Most Days Of Pleasant Weather Per Year, Visualized

Phoenix is not on this list.

Classic Records Among Master Tapes Lost in 2008 Warehouse Fire

The Day the Music Burned

Jon Stewart lashes out at lawmakers' empty chairs at 9/11 victims fund hearing

#neverforget

Women's World Cup 2019: U.S. women make opening statement with record rout of Thailand

Lucky 13.