Chicago police investigating report of assault on 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

The seed of hate festering in the soul of America.

How a teenage 'Fortnite' player found Apple's FaceTime bug — and why it was so hard to report it

A kid from Tucson was the first to spot the bug.

How Much Prices Have Changed For Different Goods And Services Over The Last 20 Years, Graphed

Health care is way up, Televisions are way down.

City of 'Bedrock, AZ' closing for good

So long to an Arizona landmark.

Bald eagle pair at Lake Pleasant welcomes second egg after ravens eat the first

"Life finds a way." – Jurassic Park