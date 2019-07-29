Six-year-old boy among the victims in garlic festival shooting

Another mass shooting victim in America.

Man Who Built The Retweet: “We Handed A Loaded Weapon To 4-Year-Olds”

Hashtag Retweeter Remorse

Dialysis Firm Cancels $524,600.17 Medical Bill After Journalists Investigate

The cost of staying alive is sky rocketing.

Teens rule at $30 million Fortnite World Cup, game gets a Season 10 teaser

I used to have Pacman Fever. Never got paid.

Black moon to hover over the Americas Wednesday night

What in the Black moon is happening?