A look at some of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Wednesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.



Man claiming to be ICE agent caught on home security camera

That is one of the lamest fake badges I have ever seen.

She went undercover to expose an insane asylum's horrors. Now Nellie Bly is getting her due.

Give this woman her due.

Ethiopia 'breaks' tree-planting record to tackle climate change

Go plant 350 million trees, why dontcha?

Plastic junk spawns desert island disaster in Pacific

Single-use plastic is clogging up the ecosystem.

Travel ID rules go into effect in Arizona next year

Get your papers in order people.