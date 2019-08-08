A look at important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday, August 8.

Mom of suspected gunman called police before El Paso rampage, attorneys say

Red flags.

North Korea took $2 billion in cyberattacks to fund weapons

The nation state as cyberthug.

Young octopus from Puget Sound bit woman in the face

Nature has teeth y’all.

1979 'Orange Socks' cold case victim identified as Debra Jackson of Abilene

DNA used to identify cold case murder victim.

Climate change could trigger a global food crisis, new U.N. report says

Two degrees of temperature separation between stable and starving.

Bonus video of the day: Mom, 45 ducklings safely cross 5-lane Maine road