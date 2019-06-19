Phoenix community meeting about allegations of police abuse gets heated
Protests and apologies.
What we know about the viral confrontation between Phoenix police officers and family
Questions and answers.
3 teens started brush fire in north Phoenix, investigators say
Several homes threatened.
Scientists amazed as Canadian permafrost thaws 70 years early
Frozen for 5,000 years now not so much with the frozen.
How modern life is transforming the human skeleton
Base of skull spikes anybody?
