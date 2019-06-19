Phoenix community meeting about allegations of police abuse gets heated

Protests and apologies.

What we know about the viral confrontation between Phoenix police officers and family 

Questions and answers. 

3 teens started brush fire in north Phoenix, investigators say 

Several homes threatened.

Scientists amazed as Canadian permafrost thaws 70 years early 

Frozen for 5,000 years now not so much with the frozen.

How modern life is transforming the human skeleton 

Base of skull spikes anybody?

Bonus list of the day list.

Every Nirvana Song, Ranked 