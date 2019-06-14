Here's a look at five of some of the most important and interesting stories around the web on Friday, June 14.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

'Pray for me': Police report shows Hacienda rape suspect's behavior changed before victim gave birth

The report also shows how staff missed the signs of rape and pregnancy.

APS to temporarily halt service disconnections after customer's death last year

A/C can be a literal life saver in the summer heat.

Phoenix group launches campaign to convince more Californians to move to Arizona

Phoenix is a great place… as long as the water keeps flowing.

Inception-Style Photos Tilt Russian Cityscapes at Dramatic Angles

Whoa… the earth is curved.

NASA Spacecraft Spots 'Star Trek' Logo on Mars

That is some good marketing by the Star Trek franchise.