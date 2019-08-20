A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Tuesday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

13 students suspended for vaping at a Phoenix high school

Vape battles.

Botched lip injections leave Valley women with severe injuries

Plastic surgery disasters.

More department stores selling used clothes to drum up business

New to you.

It’s a Right, Not a Privilege: The Napping Resistance Movement

I like naps.

Bring your own bottle: This major US airport just banned plastic water bottles

The scourge of single-use plastics cannot stand.

Bonus list of the day

The 33 Best BBQ Joints in America

Only one Arizona BBQ Joint on the list.