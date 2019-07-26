A look at five of the most important and interesting stories from around the web on Friday, July 26.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Lawsuit: Head sewn to torso in 'Frankenstein manner' among gruesome findings at body donation center

What the actual Frankenstein is happening?

Toxic toads that come out during Arizona monsoon pose danger to dogs

Holy Toxic Toads!!!

'She was throwing up': Phoenix mom says her baby's formula was tampered with

Check your powder people.

He brutally murdered a grandmother and her granddaughter in Arizona. Now he's scheduled to die.

The federal death penalty back on the table.

Artificial intelligence is taking an increased role in diagnosing and treating cancer

The robots will save the humans?