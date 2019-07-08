A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Wednesday, August 7.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson
Mass shootings and misogyny: The violent ideology we can't ignore
Are men to blame?
Boy Scouts have a 'pedophile epidemic' and are hiding hundreds in its ranks, lawyers claim
Another epidemic?
Are bobcats getting more friendly in one Ahwatukee neighborhood?
A friendly bobcat is not as nice as you might think.
Jupiter, Saturn, moon to line up in night sky this week
A little treat for stargazers.
A Crashed Israeli Spacecraft Spilled Tardigrades on the Moon
Spilled Tardigrades are the worst.