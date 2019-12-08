A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Monday.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Hong Kong grounds all flights as protest paralyzes airport

Sound like it’s going to the next level.

The 2019 Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Soon: Here's What to Expect

It’s a shower of meteors.

How to build a motion-controlled fan

At this point in the Phoenix summer, it's time to try anything.

The World’s Largest Bicycle Garage Opens in Utrecht

That’s a lot of bikes.

Family talks about Arizona bobcat attack that sent 5 of them to the hospital

One angry bobcat.