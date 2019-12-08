A look at five of the important and interesting stories around the web on Monday.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
Hong Kong grounds all flights as protest paralyzes airport
Sound like it’s going to the next level.
The 2019 Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Soon: Here's What to Expect
It’s a shower of meteors.
How to build a motion-controlled fan
At this point in the Phoenix summer, it's time to try anything.
The World’s Largest Bicycle Garage Opens in Utrecht
That’s a lot of bikes.
Family talks about Arizona bobcat attack that sent 5 of them to the hospital
One angry bobcat.