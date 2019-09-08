A look at the important and interesting stories around the web on Friday, August 9.
This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.
'It was pretty scary': Valley man out of hospital after hundreds of bees sting him on golf course
Bee hazard on the golf course.
An Epic Ocean Plastics Field Trip for Corporate Executives
And the corporations shall lead them?
The Biggest Cities In The United States From 1790 To 2018, Visualized
Cool moving data chart of the day.
'It's guys' night out': Tarantulas are prowling for mates
Hey ladies!!!
Scientists Discover Prehistoric Giant 'Squawkzilla' Parrot, As Big As Small Child
Squawkzilla is my new favorite.