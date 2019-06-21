A look at five of the most important and interesting stories from around the web on Friday, June 21.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Roosevelt-area residents receive evacuation alert as Woodbury Fire burns over 50,000 acres

The fire is coming down the mountain.

Regulators approve summertime Arizona power shut-off ban

APS CEO has some questions to answer.

Surveillance video: 19-year-old attacked TSA screeners at Sky Harbor

Five TSA officers went to the hospital after this incident.

Waymo driverless cars help blind man get around

Technology changing lives.

Hear ye! Hear ye!: ‘Medieval Times’ near Scottsdale to open in late July

That Salt River Fields area is becoming quite the hot spot.