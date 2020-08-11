3.6 Magnitude earthquake registered off Mass, RI coast

Shaking felt throughout Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center says 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Originally, the quake measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale, however the USGS scaled that back to 4.0 and then 3.6.

UConn Professor Vernon Cormier said, "Earthquakes can happen in New England, although ones large enough to be felt are rare. This is the largest event in New England since 2012. Although we are not on a boundary of a tectonic plate, stresses communicated far into interior of our plate can reactivate ancient faults 100's of million years old."

The USGS said the quake was centered 4.0 to 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts. That's 2.5 to 5.5 miles off the coast.

People across Connecticut reported feeling the earthquake.

There was a slight earthquake in the Northeast that was felt by many here in Connecticut this morning. We haven’t received any reports of damage but we will keep you updated. https://t.co/MXg0gp0Hhj — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 8, 2020

Here’s the “shake map” for the earthquake this morning in Massachusetts. All the little squares represent people who felt it. pic.twitter.com/41Ak9njDFF — Rachel Frank (@RachelFrank_CT) November 8, 2020