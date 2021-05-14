x
3 teens injured in Phoenix car crash

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have allegedly been sent to the hospital in serious condition and a 15-year-old and 27-year-old sustained minor injuries, officials say
PHOENIX — Three teenage boys and an adult man were all injured in a crash on 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road in Phoenix on Friday night.

According to police, two of the three teens sustained serious injuries, and the other sustained minor injuries. The adult man also sustained minor injuries. 

The two seriously injured teens are 16 and 17 years old. Officials say their condition is not life-threatening. 

Impairment is not a suspected cause of the crash. 

