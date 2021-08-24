4-car crash sends multiple people to hospital in critical condition

A four-vehicle car crash in the Valley on Tuesday ended up sending three people to the hospital.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a crash that sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon near 29th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.



Police said the crash involved four to six vehicles and Phoenix Fire officials said one of the victims needed to be extricated from a car.

One person is in extremely critical condition, another is in critical condition and the third is stable, police said.

Detectives are investigating the scene and said there will be traffic restrictions for the next several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as an investigation is underway to determine the collision's cause.

