Officers responded to a fatal collision on State Route 101 between Frye Road and Chandler Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Two people were killed in a crash on State Route 101 between Frye Road and Chandler Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

A pickup truck rear-ended a semi truck around 3:15 p.m. causing the pickup's driver and passenger to suffer fatal injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and impairment has not been ruled out as a cause for the collision, police said.