PHOENIX — Two kids and two adults have been seriously injured in a Phoenix car crash on Saturday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of 19th and Missouri Avenues at around 5:30 p.m., police said.

The two kids are 8 years old and 12 years old. The two adults are both in their 30s. All were transferred to trauma centers, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.