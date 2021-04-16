2 dead after car collides with tow truck in Phoenix

The car became trapped and ignited into a fire during the crash, officials say.

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after their car collided with a tow truck in Phoenix on Friday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the car on fire and were able to extinguish the flames. Both occupants were pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Phoenix police are investigating.