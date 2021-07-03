2 barns burned in Hickman Egg Farm fire

Nearly 60 fire fighters are have worked to extinguish the flames. One person was transported in stable condition, officials said.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A fire at the Hickman Egg Farm has burned two barns and an unknown number of chickens since it started on Saturday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Buckeye Valley Fire Department responded to the area and contained the fire, officials said.

One adult patient was transported to Abrazo West Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the extent of damage is still being determined.