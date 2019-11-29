UPDATE: 6:36 a.m.: Tornado warning for Marana

Flash flood warning in effect for New River, Cave Creek and Carefree until 8:30 a.m.

Flash flood warning in effect for Wickenberg, Wittman and Morristown until 8:15 a.m.

UPDATE: 6:17 a.m.: Blowing snow in Flagstaff (submitted by Noelle Cryer)

UPDATE: 6:19 a.m.: Reports of power outages throughout Humboldt, Dewey, Chino Valley areas.

UPDATE: 5:54 a.m.: Prescott snow

Dave Kimmel

UPDATE 5:51 a.m:. Flash flood warning in effect for Gila Bend area until 8 a.m.

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.: NWS Flagstaff reports 3 inches of snow on the ground at Flagstaff's airport.

Erica Stapleton/12News

UPDATE 5:25 a.m.: Central Avenue in Phoenix between 1st Avenue and Seventh Street is closed due to flooding.

UPDATE: 5:21 a.m..Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Florence

Apache Junction tornado warning has expired.





5:10 a.m. Power outage maps for APS and SRP

5:01 a.m.: Snow falls in Prescott Valley (photo by Sammy Lynn)

Sammy Lynn

4:48 a.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Apache Junction until 5:15 a.m.

A major storm system is marauding through the state, bringing with it dangerous winds, flooded roads and heavy snow.

A tornado warning was issued for northeast Scottsdale and surrounding areas, but expired at 4:15 a.m., without an apparent tornado. However the National Weather Service is warning that strong, straightline winds will continue throughout the Valley until at least 5 a.m.

Flash flood warnings have been issues for the northeast Valley until 8 a.m.

The cold front bringing this heavy weather is moving eastward, lowering the snow levels. In Northern Arizona, it's heading towards Show Low.

The storm in northern Arizona has closed roads across that part of the state, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Those closures include:

• SR 89-A from mileposts 386-397 (just past Sedona to Flagstaff)

• I-40 from US 93 to Winslow (both directions)

• I-17 northbound at SR 179 junction (both directions)

• SR 87 NB from Payson to Winslow (both directions)

• SR 260 EB from Camp Verde to SR 87 (both directions)