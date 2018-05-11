CHIPPEWA FALLS, WiS. - A 10-year-old girl is in custody after being accused of killing a 6-month-old infant at a daycare near Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says it happened the afternoon of Oct. 30 at a daycare in the Town of Tilden. The provider called 911 and told dispatchers a baby boy was found bleeding from the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, then flown to St. Paul but the child did not survive. A doctor treating the baby told investigators the death was not an accident.

Kowalczyk says the girl , who lives with foster parents at the home, told investigators the baby's head hit a footstool, and that she stomped on the baby's head in panic when it cried. Her case is currently being handled in the adult court system. The young defendant appeared in Chippewa County Court on Monday morning, where a judge set a cash bond of $50,000.

The sheriff says the child's death is still under investigation.

