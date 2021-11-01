I-10 closed after fatal crash

A four-vehicle crash on I-10 by Casa Grande has killed one person and sent another to a hospital. Westbound lanes are closed until further notice, DPS said.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — One person is dead and another was airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on the I-10 near Casa Grande on Sunday.

The Department of Public Safety reported that the westbound lanes of the I-10 are closed until further notice as officers investigate the scene.

Aside from the death and emergency transmission to the hospital, other injuries have been recorded. There is no information on the severity.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.