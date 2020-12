One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Pima and Pinnacle Peak Roads on Sunday evening, according to police.

The three injured people were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate, police said.