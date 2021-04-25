1 missing, 2 injured in boating accident on Lake Pleasant

Officials say that several people were involved.

PEORIA, Ariz. — One person is missing and two people were injured following a boating accident on Lake Pleasant Sunday night.

Peoria Fire-Medical and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. The two injured people were transported to the hospital, officials said.

The MCSO said that a raft being pulled by a pontoon boat flipped while children were on it. Some adults allegedly jumped into the water to help the kids.

Officials are searching for the missing man.