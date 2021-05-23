1 man, 1 child with serious injuries following crash in Phoenix

A pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided in the area of Happy Valley Road and I-17 on Sunday afternoon, police say.

PHOENIX — A man and a child have been sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash near Happy Valley Road and I-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that a full-sized pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided and the adult victim needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

A fire also broke out at the scene of the accident, police said. It is unclear if it injured either of the victims.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

