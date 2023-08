MCSO deputies were called to the scene early Sunday morning

One person died and two more were injured when the off-road vehicle they were riding in overturned Sunday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the area near Milepost 105 of Interstate 10 -- west of 339th Avenue -- for a single-vehicle accident in the Hassayampa River bottoms. They found an overturned off-road vehicle.