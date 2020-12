Phoenix and Tolleson fire personnel responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash in the area of 63rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX — One person was killed and three others were injured in a serious crash at 63rd Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Fire personnel performed extrications on two vehicles. One was a male in his 20's, who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

All three other people involved were transported to area hospitals, police said.

Information on the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.