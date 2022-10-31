Here's what to do if you win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot

Experts say there are 5 key things you should do to keep your winnings safe and secure.

TEMPE, Ariz. — You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than you do winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot.

“The odds of getting struck by lightning are 1 in a million. Winning the lottery, 1 in 300 million,” said Lane Martinsen. President of Martinsen Wealth Management in Tempe.

However, the Valley has been lucky lately with the big jackpots. A $400 million ticket was purchased at this Gilbert QT back in April.

What if you do win the second-largest Powerball in history?

Lane Martinsen says to secure the winning ticket. Make photocopies of the ticket and keep it safe in a safety deposit box at a bank and keep it quiet.

“You’re going to need a good accounting firm. You’re going to want to establish a good law firm. You’re going to want to set the right type of trust, and you’re going to want the right investment firm as well,” said Martinsen.

There are two options when receiving the jackpot – annuity or the cash lump sum. There will be a lot of state and federal taxes taken out of the jackpot. Visit Powerball Jackpot Analysis | USA Mega for the breakdown.

A good team of professionals can help you with what’s in your best interest. Martinsen says you can be patient. According to the Arizona Lottery, you have 180 days to claim your prize.

Martinsen says the winner’s life will change, but it is still important to focus on what’s important.

“Happiness and having a purpose in life and having goals and things you’re working towards is important,” said Martinsen.

