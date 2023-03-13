Valley gas prices up by nearly $1 since last month

Average gas prices across the Valley are increasing back up to levels where they were a year ago.

PHOENIX — Average gas prices in the Valley have increased by about $0.35 within the last week, continuing an upward trend that's getting gas prices back to where they were a year ago.

The average price per gallon in Phoenix was $4.22 as of Monday. At this same time last year, the average price was $4.63, according to AAA.

Phoenix's prices are now 73.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy's survey of over 1,000 gas stations in the Valley.

The cheapest gas station in Phoenix is selling gasoline for $3.47 per gallon.

Tucson's average price per gallon is currently $3.64. Yuma, Apache, and Greenlee counties currently have the cheapest gas prices in the state.

Gas prices across the nation tend to increase during the transition between the spring and summer months.

"With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year," said GasBuddy analysis Patrick De Haan in a statement.

