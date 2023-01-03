It'll cost you more to ski at Snowbowl tomorrow than it will to ski in Aspen

Tickets are priced at $209 and $299 for Friday and Saturday respectively at the Flagstaff ski resort.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It's the perfect time to hit the slopes in Arizona thanks to a barrage of snow storms over the past few weeks. The price of ski tickets seems to reflect that.

Higher elevation areas throughout the state have seen record-breaking snow throughout the winter. Flagstaff's own ski resort looks to be taking advantage of this.

Arizona Snowbowl is charging $209 and $299 for Friday and Saturday respectively for ski lift tickets when purchased online. For comparison, tickets are only going for $49 and $54 just two weeks later due to the resort's "dynamic" ticket pricing.

Other Southwest states are also getting their share of snow. Here are the prices for the top-ranked resorts outside of Arizona:

