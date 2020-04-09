Single Father and 4-year-old son homeless as he battles DES for unemployment

“They are trying to save our tax payers money but what about the tax payers that really need it. They are pushing us to side.”

PHOENIX — Next week hundreds of thousands of Arizonans on unemployment will see less money in their bank accounts as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is set to run out.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is facing a number of challenges processing claims. Last week the department released that it has distributed more than $10 billion in state Unemployment Insurance (UI), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) since March 7, 2020.

As PUA funds expire, those on unemployment will see $300 fall off their unemployment checks. Arizona's cap for unemployment is $240 per week which is one of the lowest in the country.

Yet many people are still fighting with DES for any unemployment dollars. Vincent Winston has been out of work after the pandemic forced State Farm to shut down the call center he worked in. He and his 4-year-old son Vincent Jr. are now living in the Colina Vista Shelter.

“Every time I call I get a get a certain voicemail damn sure that everyone else is getting there pretty much hangs up on him I’ve sent numerous emails I sent several faxes,” said Winston.

Winston said he's been back and forth with DES for unemployment since late June and that the department has continued to ask for information he's provided. At one point DES claimed he was working when he says he wasn't.

“I understand there is fraud out there and they are trying to save our taxpayers money but what about the taxpayers that really need it. They are pushing us to side,” he said.

DES said they have issued $738 million to 90,000 claims determined eligible after reviewing for potential fraud. But the department has also flagged over one million in PUA claims.

“Unemployment fraud continues to be a massive challenge for states around the country,” said Director Wisehart. “We’ve been continuously improving our methods and adding resources to better understand fraud."

Wisehart says the $738 million the department issued is one of many steps, and that they will continue to that ensure individuals who are eligible for benefits receive the critical assistance they need.

As PUA funds disappear next week financial expert and author Tom Wheelwright isn't optimistic for more federal interventions.

“So I would be looking for money. Whether it’s talking to creditors, whether it’s budgeting, starting a new job. Now is the time to be innovative and adapt,” said Wheelwright.

Wheelwright encourages people to look for alternative revenue flows as well as entrepreneurship. "Anyone can start a business these days especially with the information and resources available. Everyone has access through their smartphones."