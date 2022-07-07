Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to build new terminal with $14.4 million grant from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Rep. Stanton announced the airport's plans in a press release Thursday morning. Passenger traffic is expected to grow 50% in the next decade.

MESA, Ariz. — The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is receiving a $14.4 million grant as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Rep. Greg Stanton announced on Thursday. He said the funds will go towards a new, permanent terminal to replace the current temporary one.

In a press release with the Federal Aviation Administration, the White House announced nearly $1 billion in funding for 85 airports across the U.S.

The Mesa Gateway Airport was allocated $14.4 million to "expand and update existing temporary terminal space with a permanent five-gate ADA compliant facility," the press release said.

“This is a big win for the East Valley’s economy. A new permanent terminal will make Gateway Airport even more attractive for investment and opportunity, and support expanded travel and job opportunities for residents,” Stanton said.

Stanton's office predicts that passenger traffic through the Mesa Gateway Airport will grow by more than 50% in the next 10-15 years.

Currently, the airport serves nearly 2 million passengers annually, and brings in roughly $1.8 billion to the regional economy each year, Stanton's office reported.

An expected date for construction to begin was not announced at this time.

