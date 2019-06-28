Get the image of a spare bedroom or pullout sofa out of your head. Airbnb is elbowing its way firmly into the luxury market.

On Tuesday, June 25, Airbnb released a new tier of properties that specifically caters to the upper echelon (otherwise known as the 1%) of travelers.

Aptly named Airbnb Luxe, the new product boasts luxury rentals and experiences that cost an average of $1,500 per guest.

This follows Airbnb’s acquisition of the luxury villa and home rental website Luxury Retreats two years ago — which, according to a statement from Airbnb, helped form the foundation of the high price tag collection of properties now known as Luxe.

Airbnb Luxe is launching with more than 2,000 handpicked homes around the world, “each one passing strict evaluation across 300-plus criteria” such as “rare and unique features” and “chef-grade appliances,” according to the statement.

Nick Guezen, Airbnb’s global director of portfolio strategy told USA Today that, “Only 5% of homes that applied made the cut.”

Properties are currently available across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

So, as expected with such a rigorous application process, Airbnb Luxe offers some jaw-dropping homes — with correspondingly outrageous price tags. With Airbnb Luxe, you can rent an island in French Polynesia (for $146,426 a night) or stay at an eight-bedroom ski chalet in Verbier with an indoor swimming pool for a cool $51,300 a night.

But even the rest of us can experience at least some of Airbnb’s ultra high-end properties. Here are eight of our favorite Airbnb Luxe rentals that won’t empty the bank account our require a second mortgage.

Priced at about $512 a night, this “Call Me By Your Name”-esque suite is romantic, cozy and privy to some breathtaking views of Florence. The one-bedroom suite accommodates up to two guests and has one bathroom.

Honeymoon Master Suite in Fiesole, Italy

Courtesy Airbnb

Book this one-bedroom, mod property for a cool $446 a night. It’s just the right size for a couple looking for a weekend getaway or a honeymoon adjacent to Buckingham Palace.

Mayfair One in London, England.

Courtesy Airbnb

We like a pool and a view, but we love a pool with a view. At this El Jobo villa in Costa Rica, up to six guests (sharing two bedrooms and two bathrooms) can get the best of both worlds for $412 a night.

Su Casa in El Jobo, Costa Rica

Courtest Airbnb

Located in the sleepy fishing village of Canggu, this modern two-bedroom villa comes with a personal chef, butler and house manager (just because) for $330 a night.

Villa Canggu North in Canggu, Indonesia

Courtesy Airbnb

There’s a lot to like about this three-bedroom, four-bathroom property. In addition to a striking resemblance to wherever the “I’m the One” music video was shot (be warned: Justin Bieber is in it), this house is close to a nature reserve and “beaches in every direction.” It’s priced at $450 a night.

Villa Impian Manis in Ungasan, Indonesia

Courtesy Airbnb









Six guests can enjoy this three-bedrooms, three-bathroom apartment in downtown Los Angeles. For $510 a night, guests enjoy so more than just panoramic views of the city and access to a luxury hot tub and swimming pool. But those are definitely highlights.

Level Three-Bedroom Suite in Los Angeles, California

Courtesy Airbnb

It’s typically pretty expensive to get to Cape Town from the US. But this luxury three-bedroom property with a plunge pool costs just $282 a night, delivering a simultaneously luxurious and inexpensive stay, especially for a party of six.

Bantry Luxe Grande in Cape Town, South Africa

Courtesy Airbnb

Located right on Main Street, this one-bedroom skier’s paradise with a gas fireplace, exposed brick and plenty of plush furs is available for just $295, and can accommodate up to four guests.

The Bungalow in Park City, Utah

Courtesy Airbnb

This story was originally published on The Points Guy. Sign up for the TPG daily newsletter and wake up to unbeatable flight deals, travel industry news, and credit card bonuses that let you travel first-class to some of the world’s most incredible destinations at a fraction of the price.