It’s not always easy finding something to buy that special someone. With Christmas just around the corner, last-minute present buyers might benefit from a bit of travel-themed inspiration.

A solid set of wheels

First things first: If you travel a lot, your suitcase will certainly rack up some baggage belt miles, too. You need durability, light weight, practicality — and why not throw in a bit of style to boot?

There are many brands out there to choose from, with one of the big names in luggage at the moment being Away. Read TPG’s full review here to see if it’s the right fit for you or your loved one.

For a like-for-like comparison, Macys has an extensive selection of more than 400 suitcases by various brands that range from a very affordable $65 to upwards of $1,550. What’s more, you can earn up to 6 miles per $1 spent through the American Airlines AAdvantage eShopping mall.

Related reading: Everything to know about maximizing online shopping portals for bonus points and miles

In-flight personal device holder

At a time when we’re glued to the screens of our personal devices more than ever, reliance upon airlines’ inflight entertainment is becoming less and less. But how does one comfortably watch shows and films without getting an aching arm? Enter TabletHookz, possibly the perfect gift for the frequent economy class flyer. The company sells a nifty gadget that adjusts to fit most airplane seat backs as well as personal hand-held devices in all shapes and sizes.

Lounge access

If you’re flying in economy and don’t have any airline elite status, spending time in an airport before a flight can be a rather stressful start to any holiday or business trip. Thanks to the Platinum Card from American Express , you can get access to Priority Pass lounges across the world. If your traveller doesn’t have the card, you can buy a membership outright. You can get different memberships depending on how often your travelling recipient flies.

Related reading: 9 of the best Priority Pass lounges around the world

ExpertFlyer membership

ExpertFlyer is a tool that most TPGers and AvGeeks swear by. Having an ExpertFlyer membership gives you access to all the information you would need to know about your flight including seat maps, schedules and flight status. More importantly, it helps you to find reward availability as well as the power to set up alerts when seats become available. There are three different membership options, ranging from completely free to $99 per year.

AirPods Pro

According to one of TPG’s most frequent flyers, Zach Griff, there are several reasons why Apple’s new AirPods Pro should be on every traveller’s wish list. Prices start at $159. Don’t forget to check portals to earn maximum miles for your Apple purchases.

Seat extenders for children

It wouldn’t be Christmas without including the kids. Turning a child’s plane seat into a bed is not only more comfortable for them, but will undoubtedly make a parent’s experience far more enjoyable, too. There are several options available, with prices starting as low as $89 for the Fly Tot.

Related: Best Airline Credit Cards for Families in 2019

Bottom line

If you’ve still got something to buy the frequent flyer in your life, you still have plenty of options. When you do make your purchase, make sure you use a shopping portal to maximize your points — and at the same time make that traveler in your life very happy.





This story was originally published on The Points Guy. Sign up for the TPG daily newsletter and wake up to unbeatable flight deals, travel industry news, and credit card bonuses that let you travel first-class to some of the world’s most incredible destinations at a fraction of the price.