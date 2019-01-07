INSIDER SECRET: Lots of hotel chains will offer bonus points if you choose to forgo housekeeping services.

For most people, the fastest way to build up a stash of hotel points is by earning welcome bonuses from the best credit cards for travel, spending on a hotel-branded credit card and, of course, earning points from hotel stays.

Most hotel chains also offer opportunities to collect small amounts of points (or cash back) for various activities during your stay. And these small amounts of points can add up over the course of a year.

Check out these five easy ways to earn extra travel rewards on your next hotel stay.

These five tips will have you earning extra hotel points in no time.

1. If you have elite status, your hotel may offer bonus points as a welcome amenity when you check in.

For example, guests who are Gold status or higher with Marriott are eligible to receive bonus points at check-in. (You may also be offered other types of amenities like free breakfast or drinks, especially if you are in a higher status tier.)

If you have Marriott Gold status or higher, you can earn extra points just by checking in to your hotel.

If you choose the points, you’ll typically receive 500-1,000 points, depending on the property.

2. Several hotel chains will award bonus points if you choose to skip housekeeping for your room. For example, Marriott offers 500 Bonvoy points to members who forgo housekeeping for a night. Similarly, certain Hyatt hotels offer 250 World Of Hyatt points when you choose to not have your room serviced.

In both cases, the option to get extra points is not available on your last night (as hotels always service rooms after checkout).

If you are OK with not having your room cleaned for a night or two, this is an easy way to rack up some extra points.

3. Most major hotel chains, including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and IHG, offer timeshares. If you are staying at a property that has timeshares near the hotel, you can typically earn extra points by attending a sales presentation.

Timeshare presentation can be notoriously hard to endure, but you can potentially collect 10,000 points or more if you choose to attend.

4. Amex Offers are a great way to earn points or cash back on purchases you are already making, and hotel stays are no exception. For example, Hilton often has Amex Offers to earn cash back when you spend certain amounts. I’ve regularly seen an offer for $100 cash back after spending $500, representing a savings of 20%.

You can regularly find AMEX offers to earn cash-back or points on your hotel bookings!

5. Surprisingly, you can actually go through several online shopping portals to book a hotel stay and earn extra points. While this won’t earn you extra hotel points, you will earn extra credit card or airline points depending on the portal you use.

For example, by navigating to the Marriott hotels website through the British Airways Avios eStore, you can earn 3x Avios miles per dollar for your Marriott stay.

If you are already booking your hotel stay online, why not access the hotel website through a shopping portal and earn extra points?

Paid hotel stays and credit card sign-up bonuses are great for earning hotel points, but there are many ways to earn extra points during a stay. An extra 500-1,000 points per stay isn’t exactly a windfall, but it can really add up over the course of a year.

This story was originally written on Million Mile Secrets. For the latest tips and tricks on traveling big without spending a fortune, subscribe to the Million Mile Secrets daily email newsletter.