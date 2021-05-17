Money Saving Monday: Cool off this summer with Valley indoor deals that won't heat up your wallet

Attractions across the Valley are offering deals in all price ranges to help you have fun and avoid the scorching temps all summer long.

PHOENIX — Indoor entertainment spots around the Valley are throwing out some hot deals to help keep you cool and busy, while the heat cranks up across the desert this summer.

Eludesions Escape the Room in Phoenix kicks off the list of seasonal offers.

The small, family and Veteran owned business is offering 20 percent off the ticket price when customers use the promo code "BeatTheHeat" on their website.

AZ On the Rocks Gym can help you test your climbing limits. The Scottsdale-based business is sharing a membership special.

The deal is three months for the price of two. All-inclusive memberships include admission, rental gear, yoga classes and guest passes.

Getting a summer pass for Octane Raceway’s high-speed go-karts can help you feel the wind in your hair this summer.

It includes indoor karting and air-conditioned gaming at a discounted price. Customers can buy ten punches for $99.95, one punch per race, and three punches per Velocity VR session.

A business right next door to the raceway is also having a summer special.

Mavrix has a joint deal on their bowling, laser tag, games, food and drinks. Unlimited day and summer passes are available from $20 to $150 bucks.

Another business, Uptown Alley in Surprise, has a summer break pass.

Two hours of bowling is only $15 bucks per person. That includes unlimited arcade and laser tag.

