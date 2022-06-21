Here's how much gas will cost for these 4 summer destinations

With skyrocketing gas prices, how much will your vacation cost in terms of gas money?

ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices have skyrocketed this year, but AAA Arizona said that won't stop people from traveling this summer.

“People are still going to be traveling and the majority are going to be driving to their destination," AAA Arizona spokesman Aldo Vazquez said.

Here's how much it would cost to get to four popular vacation destinations ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.

The average gas tank size is 14.5 gallons with the average gas mileage of a car in 2020 being 25.7 miles per gallon, according to the federal government.

That makes the range of an average car 372.65 miles.

The four destinations: San Diego, Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, Flagstaff and Show Low.

It would take two tanks of gas to get to San Diego and back. The current average cost of gasoline in California means it would cost an estimated $172.84 for the trip.

Believe it or not, Disneyland is the exact same distance from Phoenix as San Diego. But the gas prices in Orange County are slightly more, making the trip cost $172.98.

Flagstaff is doable in one tank, making it $81.20 for gas.

Show Low is also doable in one tank of gas, but only just barely. You'd be running with the gas light on once you got home. It's best to get a half tank of gas on the way home, making it $117.35 for the trip.

In order to afford to travel, people are cutting back on other expenses.

“Those are their everyday activities where they're cutting back on for the vacations," Vazquez said.

