The highest-priced home ever in Arizona just sold. Here's what $29 million gets you

Altitude at Silverleaf sold in June for a record $28.5 million all-cash deal. It's the highest-priced home ever sold in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Have you ever wondered what kind of house you could get for $30 million?

With that kind of budget, a high-end custom home isn't out of the question.

On June 1, Altitude at Silverleaf sold for a record $28.5 million all-cash deal, Jennifer Howard at Evolve PR and Marketing said. It is now the highest-priced home ever sold in Arizona.

The property was sold by Darren Tackett, founder of The Tackett Team with RE/MAX Fine Properties.

So what does this home have to offer?

Altitude has eight bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two separate guest houses and a 12-car climate-controlled garage. Visitors will also be able to use the two glass elevators and two separate guest houses on the premises.

The entire complex is 21,150 square feet.

If you are looking for something to do while you're home, the property has an exercise room with a steam shower, an art room, a home theatre and an infinity pool.

