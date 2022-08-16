Tucson makes top 5 best cities for Gen Z to live

According to a study by real estate blog Commercial Cafe, Tucson is one of the best cities for Gen Z based on affordability, unemployment, transportation and more.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living.

Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4.

According to the study, Tucson had the highest percentage of Gen Z residents out of all the cities that were polled, sitting at 11.3%. With a lower unemployment rate of 5.5% and an above-average internet speed of 482 MB/s, Tucson placed just shy of the top 3.

However, researchers noted Tucson's below-average rate of educational enrollment (45.6%) and lower number of green commuting options (8.1%) as well as parks per ten thousand residents (2.78).

Still, Tucson provides vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods alongside multiple companies operating out of Tucson office space, said Commercial Cafe.

Gen Z generally consists of individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

Here's the rest of the top 5 listed in the study:

Atlanta, GA Minneapolis, MN Boston, MA Tucson, AZ Raleigh, NC

When building its ranking, Commercial Cafe considered a number of factors including:

Affordability Index

Percent of Gen Z population

School Enrollment

Unemployment Rate

Internet Speed

Recreational Establishments

Green Commuting

Parks per 10k residents

You can click here to see the full study and check out the best cities for Gen Z.

