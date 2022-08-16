Tucson makes top 5 best cities for Gen Z to live

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living.
Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4.
According to the study, Tucson had the highest percentage of Gen Z residents out of all the cities that were polled, sitting at 11.3%. With a lower unemployment rate of 5.5% and an above-average internet speed of 482 MB/s, Tucson placed just shy of the top 3.
However, researchers noted Tucson's below-average rate of educational enrollment (45.6%) and lower number of green commuting options (8.1%) as well as parks per ten thousand residents (2.78).
Still, Tucson provides vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods alongside multiple companies operating out of Tucson office space, said Commercial Cafe.
Gen Z generally consists of individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
Here's the rest of the top 5 listed in the study:
- Atlanta, GA
- Minneapolis, MN
- Boston, MA
- Tucson, AZ
- Raleigh, NC
When building its ranking, Commercial Cafe considered a number of factors including:
- Affordability Index
- Percent of Gen Z population
- School Enrollment
- Unemployment Rate
- Internet Speed
- Recreational Establishments
- Green Commuting
- Parks per 10k residents
You can click here to see the full study and check out the best cities for Gen Z.
WE ❤ ARIZONA
Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.