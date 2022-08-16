x
Economy

Tucson makes top 5 best cities for Gen Z to live

According to a study by real estate blog Commercial Cafe, Tucson is one of the best cities for Gen Z based on affordability, unemployment, transportation and more.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living.

Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4.

According to the study, Tucson had the highest percentage of Gen Z residents out of all the cities that were polled, sitting at 11.3%. With a lower unemployment rate of 5.5% and an above-average internet speed of 482 MB/s, Tucson placed just shy of the top 3.

However, researchers noted Tucson's below-average rate of educational enrollment (45.6%) and lower number of green commuting options (8.1%) as well as parks per ten thousand residents (2.78).

Still, Tucson provides vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods alongside multiple companies operating out of Tucson office space, said Commercial Cafe.

Gen Z generally consists of individuals born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

Credit: toddtaulman
View of the city of Tucson, Arizona from the top of Sentinel Mountain. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Here's the rest of the top 5 listed in the study:

  1. Atlanta, GA
  2. Minneapolis, MN
  3. Boston, MA
  4. Tucson, AZ
  5. Raleigh, NC

When building its ranking, Commercial Cafe considered a number of factors including:

  • Affordability Index
  • Percent of Gen Z population
  • School Enrollment
  • Unemployment Rate
  • Internet Speed
  • Recreational Establishments
  • Green Commuting
  • Parks per 10k residents

You can click here to see the full study and check out the best cities for Gen Z.

WE ❤ ARIZONA

