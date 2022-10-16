As Phoenix housing market is hot, sellers can capitalize with this advice

Back in the spring, Jennie Richau from Brokers Hub Realty said they only had 4,300 listings. Now that number has increased to over 21,000.

PHOENIX — As the housing market in Phoenix continues to sizzle, it's wise to stay strong against competitive sellers.

Jennie Richau with Brokers Hub Realty shares secrets to increasing your home's value in today's market with just a few simple pieces of advice.

"It went from sellers not really having to do anything to their homes, to now they're sort of incentivizing buyers to come in and see the home and make an offer," she said.

Back in the spring, Richau said they only had 4,300 listings. Now that number has increased to over 21,000.

Therefore, capitalizing on the market is big. Homeowners should consider "dolling up their dwelling" to draw in potential buyers to stand out from the other options.

"It's really about setting your listing apart these days, what's going to look great, most buyers are starting their search on the internet so web appeal is number one," she said.

Sticking to simple staging to create a cozy feel can really help buyers envision living in a particular home. Professional photos get people to the curb and ultimately through the front door.

"Even just updating your countertops, buyers love brand new countertops, paying attention to your flooring, all the big ticket items, refinishing the floor or polishing it, those are medium budget items," Richau said.

If your budget is tight, she says to consider more obvious options and remember that right now the average home is staying on the market for roughly 50 days.

"Do a really good deep clean on the house, paint it, do the little things that are going to make it show well. If you're listing is on the market that long, make sure you're keeping it clean, dusting the light fixtures, when buyers come in, they notice that and it's really off-putting."

Plus, she says sellers are making concessions ahead of closing which is creating a bit of a break for those in the market.

"20% of homes that are closing are offering concessions paid to the buyer and that could be in lieu of repairs, rate buy downs, that could be toward closing costs," she said.

